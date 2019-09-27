Summit Global Investments Purchases 3,500 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Office Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

