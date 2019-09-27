Summit Global Investments Makes New $707,000 Investment in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,529,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.