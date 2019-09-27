Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,882,000 after buying an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,528. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

