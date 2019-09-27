Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Investment worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AINV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.22. 15,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

