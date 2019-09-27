Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 22,700 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,987. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

