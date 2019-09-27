Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,384,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,441,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 44,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Redwood Trust’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

