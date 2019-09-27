Summit Global Investments Acquires 515 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,286,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,427,000 after acquiring an additional 170,592 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576,021 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,387,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,493,000 after acquiring an additional 210,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,662,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. 21,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,236. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.781 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Howard Weil downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

