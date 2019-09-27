Storm (STORM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.93 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Storm has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $98,820.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00188786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.01035282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, Coinnest, Coinrail, WazirX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

