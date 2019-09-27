Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

