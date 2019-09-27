Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after buying an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,539,713.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 217,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

