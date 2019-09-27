Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 346,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareDx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CareDx by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 209,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 3,692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 503,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 349,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $341,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CDNA traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $22.80. 92,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.04. CareDx Inc has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. Equities analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

