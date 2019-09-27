Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 619 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,560. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

