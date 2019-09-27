Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 300 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Shares of EDU stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,360. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $115.88.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

