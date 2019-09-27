Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 38,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $152,790.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PAYX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.52. 210,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,954. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.