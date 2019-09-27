Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 44,757 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26,701% compared to the average daily volume of 167 call options.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 1,123,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.