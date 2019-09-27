Steadfast Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,725 shares during the quarter. FleetCor Technologies comprises approximately 3.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $276,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLT traded down $6.32 on Friday, hitting $286.38. 11,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $340.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.87.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

