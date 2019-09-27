Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,042,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,593 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of PG&E worth $161,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,864,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,818 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $445,000,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $394,618,000. Attestor Capital LLP lifted its position in PG&E by 3.0% during the second quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 8,518,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in PG&E by 38.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,971,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,983 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 258,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

