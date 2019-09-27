STASIS EURS Price Reaches $1.10 (EURS)

STASIS EURS (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, STASIS EURS has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. STASIS EURS has a total market cap of $35.15 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of STASIS EURS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURS token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 371.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

STASIS EURS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

