Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post $692.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $694.13 million. Stantec posted sales of $690.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $712.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.38 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 18,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,636. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Stantec by 8.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec by 14.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

