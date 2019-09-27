Standard General L.P. Invests $134.38 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,869,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,378,000. TEGNA makes up approximately 17.3% of Standard General L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Standard General L.P. owned 4.09% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.95. 37,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

