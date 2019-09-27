Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BT Group by 360.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BT Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of BT stock remained flat at $$10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. BT Group plc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.