Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 18,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 827.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

