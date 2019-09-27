Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Shares of MA traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.86. The company had a trading volume of 87,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,936. The company has a market capitalization of $275.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

