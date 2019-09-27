Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. 2,044,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,084. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

