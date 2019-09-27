Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 1,608 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,450 shares of company stock worth $3,565,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.55. 5,112,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,856. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 0.54. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.