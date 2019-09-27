Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $225.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.