Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Up 6.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 822,612 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 899,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 263,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.