Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) Given $18.25 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Spark Networks an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 283,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark Networks (LOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.