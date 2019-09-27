Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,322 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,029 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 674.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,723 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 877,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,642. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

