Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 11.1%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV)’s share price fell 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 168,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 77,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration from C$0.58 to C$0.52 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company's flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

