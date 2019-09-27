Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.22. Southern Cross Media Group shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 723,128 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.23.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Southern Cross Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

In related news, insider Grant Blackley bought 379,412 shares of Southern Cross Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$467,056.17 ($331,245.51).

About Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. The company operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 6 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

