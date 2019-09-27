Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Increased to Equal at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCCO. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of SCCO opened at $33.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

