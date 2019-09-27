Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 63.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 2,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,055. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.