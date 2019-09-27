Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 608,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 202% from the average session volume of 201,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $5.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

