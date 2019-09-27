Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.07.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.