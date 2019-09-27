Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 4,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $876.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Solar Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.