Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. 1,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,031. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $876.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 92.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1,727.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

