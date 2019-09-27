Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. 1,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,031. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $876.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1,727.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.
About Solar Capital
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
