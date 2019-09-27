SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $505,430.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $505,430.00 and approximately $130,614.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,080.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.02077981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.25 or 0.02691778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00681106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00705849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00451576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012490 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 18,304,940 coins and its circulating supply is 18,227,848 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.