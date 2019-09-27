Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 503 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. 1,583,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,405,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.