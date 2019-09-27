Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 3,443 Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 37.9% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 618,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.