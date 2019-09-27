Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Trading Up 1.3%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.13 and last traded at C$20.99, approximately 17,478 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 103,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $769.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$166.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Solomon sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$58,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,705.

About Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

