Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.66.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

