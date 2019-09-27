Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 107,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

SNNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 907,318 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

