Sidoti Boosts Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Price Target to $20.00

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) had its price target boosted by Sidoti from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Spartan Motors stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $486.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $451,250. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Spartan Motors by 54.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

