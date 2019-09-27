SHPING (SHPING) Hits Market Cap of $84,704.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a market cap of $84,704.00 and $23.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 72.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00190855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.01024930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089974 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING was first traded on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,168,473 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

