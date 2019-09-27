ShowHand Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,744.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. ShowHand has a market cap of $23,886.00 and approximately $8,744.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00189205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020153 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089284 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

