Short Interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Drops By 24.7%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 882,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.44. 3,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.82. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

