Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Expands By 13.2%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 17.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 57,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

SHBI opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

