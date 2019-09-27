Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Drops By 21.0%

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 124.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.