Short Interest in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Increases By 25.8%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of RAND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 152.87 and a quick ratio of 152.87.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

